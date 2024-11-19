Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODN stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85.
About Gladstone Commercial
