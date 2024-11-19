Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

GOODN stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

