Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

GAINZ stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. 1,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

