GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 350,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,330 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

