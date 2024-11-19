GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 211 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JXI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $71.41. The company has a market cap of $142.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

