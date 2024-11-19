GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

