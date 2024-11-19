Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,896.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDEN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

