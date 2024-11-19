Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $25.31. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $452.15 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

