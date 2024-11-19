Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 1,765,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,578,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $812.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 914,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $1,463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

