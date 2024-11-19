GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Up 16.1% – Time to Buy?

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 44,669,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 14,301,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

GSTechnologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of £30.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSTechnologies

In related news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,013.82). Insiders have bought 3,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,000 over the last 90 days. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

