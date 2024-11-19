Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.23 and a fifty-two week high of $279.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

