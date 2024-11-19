Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

