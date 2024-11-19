Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $87.55 and a twelve month high of $131.56.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

