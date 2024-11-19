Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Hasbro has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.
Hasbro Stock Down 0.8 %
Hasbro stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.63. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
