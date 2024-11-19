HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $661,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5,943.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

