Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80.

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of DOC opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

