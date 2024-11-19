HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Approximately 28.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 326,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

HPK stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.59. 194,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,516. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. HighPeak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,722,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,204,376.50. This represents a 1.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 203,821 shares of company stock worth $3,154,206 over the last 90 days. 77.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

