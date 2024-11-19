HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HilleVax by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in HilleVax by 411.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 92,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 74,673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 81.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HilleVax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

HilleVax Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

