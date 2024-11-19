Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Sells $773,095.18 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $773,095.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at $750,133.54. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

HLMN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.57 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

