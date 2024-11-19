Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 2,500 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Knife River in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth $9,730,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Knife River by 59.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knife River by 311.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 796.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNF opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNF. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

