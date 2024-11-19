Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 268,555 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 628,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.5% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 521,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 186,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

