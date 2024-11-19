Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $452.58 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $579.39 and a 200 day moving average of $556.87. The firm has a market cap of $510.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

