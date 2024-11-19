Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 1,157 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $122.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.