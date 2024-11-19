HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.20 ($0.31), with a volume of 72089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.15 ($0.32).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £31.17 million, a PE ratio of 408.42 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.51.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

