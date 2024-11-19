i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Trading Up 12.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 1,091,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 950,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Specifically, Director Richard Scott Young purchased 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IAU shares. Cormark raised i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.90.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 20.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$292.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.79.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.