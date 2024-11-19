iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. 36,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. iBio has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $6.12.
