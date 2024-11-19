iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of iCAD stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 338,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 7.5% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 14.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

