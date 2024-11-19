ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 8.0% in October

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
ICL Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
ICL Group Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of ICL Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,043,000 after buying an additional 392,805 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,689,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in ICL Group by 2,927,153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,636,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 14,635,766 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,967,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on ICL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICL
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ICL Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.