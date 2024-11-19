Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 260180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMBBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

