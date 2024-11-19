Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

