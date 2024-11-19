Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $13.15. Inpex shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 407,973 shares changing hands.

Inpex Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

