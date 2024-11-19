Insider Buying: Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CFO Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 117,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tilray by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tilray by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Tilray by 1,314.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,827 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

