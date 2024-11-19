Insider Selling: authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $10,365.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,932.29. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Robert Szoke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 200 shares of authID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $1,576.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 1,034 shares of authID stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $8,375.40.

On Monday, August 26th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 5,000 shares of authID stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,500.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 9,506 shares of authID stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $76,238.12.

Shares of AUID opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. authID Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in authID stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in authID Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUID Free Report ) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of authID worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

