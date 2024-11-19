Insider Selling: authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $10,365.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,932.29. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Thomas Robert Szoke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 200 shares of authID stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $1,576.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 1,034 shares of authID stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $8,375.40.
- On Monday, August 26th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 5,000 shares of authID stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 9,506 shares of authID stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $76,238.12.
Shares of AUID opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. authID Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.63.
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
