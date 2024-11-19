Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $83,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,199.25. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Seaways Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE INSW opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.06.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 221.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after purchasing an additional 414,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $21,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 25.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 252,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 206.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 174,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Seaways

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.