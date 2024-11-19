Insider Selling: Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells 67,243 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $1,021,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 461,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,004,215.33. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Larry Madden sold 22,504 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $383,243.12.

On Monday, October 28th, Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $17,331.86.

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $21,854.07.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 292.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Several analysts have commented on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 659.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 123,635 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 5,286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 66,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

