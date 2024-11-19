Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Acquires $140,000.00 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,000. This represents a 4.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Payam Zamani bought 1,580,180 shares of Inspirato stock.

Inspirato Trading Down 1.2 %

ISPO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,347. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

