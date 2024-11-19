InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Joshua D. Schmidt Sells 140 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,702.22. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IDCC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.90. 239,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.77. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $191.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 294,025.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in InterDigital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,370,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

