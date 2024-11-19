InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Joshua D. Schmidt Sells 140 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,702.22. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
InterDigital Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IDCC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.90. 239,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.77. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $191.57.
InterDigital Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
About InterDigital
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
