Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $24.98.
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top IoT Stocks: Why Samsara and Digi Are Thriving in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.