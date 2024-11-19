Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

