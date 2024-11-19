Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $19.84.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.