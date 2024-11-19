Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSJU opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $26.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
