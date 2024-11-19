Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCY opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.83.

