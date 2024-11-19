Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,767,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $500.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.35. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $382.66 and a twelve month high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

