Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUS opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

