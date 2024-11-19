Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $144.83 and a 1 year high of $185.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.46. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.