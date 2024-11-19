Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $144.83 and a 12 month high of $185.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

