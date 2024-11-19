IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $259.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.13.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after acquiring an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $147,683,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 472.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 376,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $70,610,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,998,000 after buying an additional 264,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.02.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

