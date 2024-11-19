iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,123,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,459,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

