iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

