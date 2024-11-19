iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 724,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $35,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 356.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000.

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $49.17.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

