iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $452.58 and a one year high of $603.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $579.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.87.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

