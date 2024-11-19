iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Decreased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 573,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 9.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average is $112.60. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $126.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

